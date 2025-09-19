Eagles vs. Rams, The Lumineers, Kali Uchis John Mulaney, more things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

Major starpower is coming to South Philadelphia this weekend, and you won't want to miss it. The Lumineers and Kali Uchis are headlining shows in the Sports Complex this weekend. Plus, everybody's favorite baggy short-wearing, movie-making comedian, Adam Sandler, has a pit stop on his latest comedy tour in the City of Brotherly Love as well.

The laughs continue in Center City and Atlantic City with performances by A-listers like John Mulaney and Sebastian Maniscalco. Beyond this, the Montco Jazz Fest continues this weekend, and a casting call for "Wheel of Fortune" is happening in Philadelphia

Here's a list of things to do in Philly this weekend.

Eagles vs. Rams at Lincoln Financial Field

The last time the Eagles and Rams played at Lincoln Financial Field, snow blanketed the field and commemorative pints were sold afterward. The Birds dispatched the Rams, 28-22, in the NFC divisional round in January.

A week after beating the Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIX rematch, the Eagles will get a chance to beat the Rams for a third time in two seasons Sunday. Philadelphia used a monster game from Saquon Barkley in a 38-20 win over the Rams in the regular season.

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the 2-0 Eagles and 2-0 Rams is set for 1 p.m. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster and the secondary market, such as SeatGeek and StubHub.

The Lumineers at Citizens Bank Park

The Lumineers are bringing their soul-speaking songs and sound to South Philly Friday night. The alternative/indie/folk duo will perform at Citizens Bank Park as part of "The Automatic World Tour."

Of course, there's a local connection – band members Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites grew up together in Ramsey, New Jersey, and actually originally formed the group back in 2002.

Fans are in for a treat because The Lumineers will be joined by special guests Dr. Dog and Chance Peña.

Tickets are still available for purchase online. Showtime is 6:30 p.m.

Adam Sandler at Xfinity Mobile Arena

If you've never been to an Adam Sandler show, you won't be disappointed. The beloved comedian brings his "You're My Best Friend Tour" to the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Friday.

Sandler's shows are a mix of stand-up, music and sometimes both at the same time. He may even bring out a surprise guest.

At previous stops on his tour, the comedic great performed touching tributes to his late "Saturday Night Live" castmates Chris Farley and Norm Macdonald.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $53.

If you miss the Philadelphia show, no worries; he will be in Hershey on Sept. 28.

John Mulaney at The Met Philadelphia

Baby J is holding it down on North Broad Street this weekend at The Met Philadelphia. John Mulaney performed his first Philadelphia show of the "Mister Whatever Tour" on Thursday night and is set to take the stage again on Friday and Sunday nights.

With at least five specials and a talk show under his belt, John Mulaney is no stranger to the bright lights of the stand-up comedy world. The father of two and husband of actress Olivia Munn is known for his self-depracating humor and charismatic storytelling.

Friday night's show starts at 7 p.m. and Sunday's is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets are still available online for both the Friday and Sunday night performances.

Sebastian Maniscalco at Ocean Casino Resort

King of comedy, Sebastian Maniscalco, is bringing the laughs to Atlantic City for back-to-back weekends of pure entertainment at Ocean Casino Resort. Mansicalco, who's known for his physical comedy and enthusiastic comedy bits that incorporate his Italian heritage and family, will headline shows Friday through Sunday at the Ocean's Ovation Hall and return for round two, Sept. 26 through the 28.

For those looking to make the most of their time in Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort has an entire Sebastian Maniscalco-themed weekend of festivities lined up, with fun food and drink activations and an impersonator contest, a retail pop-up and a pre-party.

Tickets to see Sebastian Maniscalco's "It Ain't Right Tour" this weekend and next are available online.

Kali Uchis at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Columbian singer, songwriter Kali Uchis will be in Philadelphia for "The Sincerely, Tour" with special guest Thee Sacred Souls.

The new mother and Alexandria, Virginia, native will be at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday.

This tour is in support of her fifth studio album, "Sincerely," which is her third English album.

Tickets range from $20 to $145-plus. Prices can vary.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is expected to start at 8 p.m.

Family Fest with Kid Friendly Philly

Looking for an engaging and fun way to spend this Saturday with the little ones? We've got you covered. A free family-friendly block party is happening this Saturday afternoon in front of Evil Genius Beer Company.

Family Fest with Kid Friendly Philly will host a variety of events that children will love, including a glitter bar, balloon twisting, a craft station for kids, face painting and a play bus!

Family Fest runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Montco Jazz Fest

Montgomery County is keeping jazz fans fed all weekend long. The fourth annual Montco Jazz Fest is an opportunity for musical fans to enjoy a plethora of live music to vibe to, family-friendly events and interactive workshops. Reconnect with your community and your love for live music now through Sunday.

Over a dozen events affiliated with the Montco Jazz Fest will be held this weekend. Click here for a full breakdown of this weekend's lineup.

Wheel of Fortune casting call at Rivers Casino

Here's a chance to make your game show dreams come true — nightly television staple Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, is searching for future contestants.

Producers will be at Rivers Casino on Friday until 3 p.m. After check-in, you'll meet the staff and have 30 seconds to introduce yourself.

The show's website recommends just being yourself, and bringing high energy, your smile, and maybe a fun fact or two.

Pennsylvania Derby Day

This weekend, Parx Racing is hosting one of the biggest two-day horse racing events of the year and highlighting two massive races: the Grade 1 $1,000,000 Pennsylvania Derby and the Grade 1 $1,000,000 Cotillion.

Friday will feature a race card consisting only of Pennsylvania-bred race horses. The event showcases the significant impact that Pennsylvania-bred horses have, from the $26 million in awards to the owner bonuses and additional restricted race bonuses.

Then on Saturday, gates open at 10 a.m. and the first live post is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Two of the biggest races of the year, the Grade 1 $1,000,000 Pennsylvania Derby and Grade 1 $1,000,000 Cotillion. Guests can enjoy more than just the racing — pony rides, face painting and live music.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday. The first live post is scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

Philadelphia Marketplace in Dilworth Park

Center City's open-air marketplace is open! The Philadelphia Marketplace returned to Dilworth Park earlier this month and will be open every Friday and Saturday through Sept. 27.

Presented by the team behind the beloved Christmas Village, guests can browse through dozens of local vendors, offering everything from handmade jewelry and candles to other home goods.

The event is free for all.