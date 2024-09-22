Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome a second child via surrogate

Olivia Munn says she underwent double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed a second child via surrogate, the couple announced Sunday. Their daughter's birth comes after Munn's breast cancer diagnosis last year.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," Munn wrote in a social media post that included pictures of her and Mulaney at the hospital and at home with the new baby. She also recounted her positive experience with surrogacy.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true," Munn said. "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded."

Munn shared that her daughter's name is pronounced like May and means plum in Chinese.

Mulaney unveiled photos of their family's latest addition in a similar post of his own on social media.

"We stole so much stuff from the hospital," the comedian's caption read in part. "I love my little girl so much."

Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child, son Malcolm, in November 2021. She announced in April that she'd been diagnosed last year with breast cancer, saying she'd had four surgeries over the previous 10 months, including a double mastectomy, in a social media post shared at the time.

"I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey," the 44-year-old actor wrote in that post. Her diagnosis sparked conversations about breast cancer screening, as she said a risk assessment score many women may not know about helped her doctors identify the disease.