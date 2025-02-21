Philadelphia coffee shop needed some help moving a 650-pound oven. They got it from Eagles' Jordan Mailata

President Trump names Josh Shapiro to bipartisan Council of Governors | Digital Brief

Eagles tackle and Super Bowl LIX champion Jordan Mailata is used to blocking massive sprinting defenders to make lanes for Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts to run, so lifting and moving a 650-pound oven is probably a piece of cake.

A Philadelphia coffee shop is blowing up on social media after posting a video showing just how strong Mailata really is. The video from The Ground CPG (Coffee, Plants and Gifts) shows the 6-foot-8 lineman keeping good form while he puts the oven into place in the kitchen at the shop's Rittenhouse location.

"It's actually not that bad," he says as he slides and shimmies the massive machine into place.

The Ground CPG Rittenhouse

The location just opened in April 2024 but had a small kitchen fire in December that shut down the business for about three months to renovate.

The owner tells CBS News Philadelphia Jordan and Niki Mailata are their good friends. The first caption on the video reads, "When you just won the Super Bowl, but you're still a good friend and the homie needs help moving a commercial oven."

The shop has multiple Eagles-themed drinks including the Hakuna Mailata, a honeydew and peach milk tea with kiwi boba — called a Mailatte if you get it with espresso.

The Ground's Instagram post says the kitchen is almost ready to reopen – likely within the next two weeks.