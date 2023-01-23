Eagles fans ready to get tickets for NFC championship game

Eagles fans hope to get tickets for "once in a lifetime experience" NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Linc will be like the hottest club in town Sunday. Everybody is trying to get through the red velvet ropes but if you want to bypass the bouncer, it's gonna cost you some cash.

Demand is growing for a seat at Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday's NFC Championship game.

The Eagles will sell a limited quantity of tickets at face value on Ticketmaster beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

CBS Philadelphia: "How much would you like to be there at the game?"

"I feel like it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and opportunity,'' Dhwani Saraiya said.

"I think it's exciting because it's in the city of Philadelphia, so we all get to be a part of it," Temple University associate professor of sport management George Diemer said.

Getting your hands on a ticket won't be easy.

Temple University's sports business professor Rick Ridall, who specializes in sales, says the key is to have a plan and patience.

"Normally if it's 10 o'clock, that's when it will go live," Ridall said. "I think people, try to be prepared and try to refresh, refresh so the second it goes live, they can access."

He says you'll have a better shot of getting a ticket if you have help.

"Be logging on as soon as possible," Ridall said. "Have multiple means of logging on — you know, PCs, their phones, working as a team with their family and friends to try to obtain tickets. strength in numbers."

If you don't get tickets at face value on the primary market, you could go to a secondary market like SeatGeek, where tickets are already listed. The cheapest seat is $900.

"This game is an extremely high-demand game," SeatGeek communications manager Cameron Papp said. "It's got two really good teams, it's a really good matchup and Eagles fans are rabid and passionate fans, so there are a lot of people looking to get into Lincoln Financial Field this weekend."

Fans shopping for vintage merchandise at Mitchell & Ness say they are willing to spend big bucks on a ticket.

"Definitely somewhere between $1,000-$2,000," Manny from New York said.

The Eagles are limiting tickets to four per household. They'll be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.