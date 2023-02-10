Super Bowl LVII: Eagles fans busy planning party weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands, if not millions, of watch parties are being planned all across the area for Super Bowl LVII.

There are just two days before the Super Bowl and bars across the area are hoping to give you the perfect seat to watch the Eagles take on Kansas City

Once again, Philadelphia is preparing for a super party as the Eagles get ready for one last game of the season.

"The energy is amazing," Sophia Wasserwald, an Eagles fan, said. "I love it and I'm not from Philly originally, so I love this energy. I've been here for 10 years and I love it."

"I go hard for this organization. This is what I love every season. I always look forward to football season," Luciano Concepcion, Jr., host of the Podcast 4th and Jawn, said.

To put it lightly, Concepcion, Jr. is a die-hard Eagles fan. His basement is outfitted with nothing but Eagles memorabilia. On Sunday, he's taking the party offline and into real life, hosting a watch party at hard rock in Center City.

"Being able to give back to the fans," he said. "I Dedicate myself to these Birds."

If you're still trying to plan your Super Bowl Sunday, there's a list of watch parties on CBS Philadelphia.

Many of the places, like Tinsel in Center City, are planning to be packed with fans. The bar has rebranded itself into Tinsel Takes Flight through Sunday.

Other bars, like The Rook in Manayunk, say it's business as usual.

"We're ready," Danielle Salley, from The Rook, said. "I think we're ready. I hope we are."

Tables are all booked for inside, but they have a back patio with a Jalen Hurts mural that still has seating available. They say planning started as soon as the Eagles won the NFC championship.

"We've been open for three years and think this is going to be our busiest day," Salley said.

As fans walk the tightrope of whether to go out or stay in, some say an old-fashioned house party is the way to go.

"We're going to a fantastic house party at a friend's house who make their own custom T-shirts, which will be my own official Eagles swag," Sasha Best, an Eagles fan, said.

And in true Philadelphia tradition, in the event of a win, the real party could be on Broad Street.