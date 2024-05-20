WR DeVante Parker retires after signing with Philadelphia Eagles, report says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVante Parker retired on Monday after nine seasons in the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Parker told ESPN he was looking forward to the 2024 season with the Eagles, but said he decided to spend time with his family.

"I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them," Parker told Schefter. "I want to be there for them whenever I can."

Parker, 31, has no immediate plans for what's next following a combined nine seasons with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

"I'm just going to take things slowly," Parker told ESPN.

Parker signed with the Eagles in March on a 1-year, $4.69 million deal, but Philly only had to pay $1.2 million of the contract. The Patriots would be paying the rest, according to ESPN.

Parker finished his NFL career with 369 catches, 5,266 yards and 27 touchdowns. He was drafted 14th overall by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL draft.

Along with Parker, the Eagles signed veteran wideout Parris Campbell this offseason to provide depth behind starters A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Birds drafted Texas A&M University wideout Ainias Smith and Florida State University wide receiver Johnny Wilson to compete for spots on the depth chart in the 2024 NFL draft.

Return specialist Britain Covey will be back, and Shaquan Davis, Jacob Harris, Joseph Ngata and Austin Watkins Jr. will also compete for spots on Philadelphia's roster in training camp.