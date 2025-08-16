Eagles fans pack Lincoln Financial Field for team's second preseason game; excitement builds for new season

Eagles fans pack Lincoln Financial Field for team's second preseason game against Cleveland Browns

Lincoln Financial Field was buzzing with excitement Saturday for the Eagles' second preseason game. With the team's opener right around the corner, fans said they can't help but be excited for the start of the season.

It may have only been a preseason game on a Saturday in August, but the energy from Eagles fans at the Linc felt more like a Sunday in October.

"We were driving down here, the traffic, I'm like, 'Man, it almost feels like a regular season game,'" said Seth Mast. "I'm like, 'This is insane!' and then we get in there and it's packed."

"There's a reason we sell out the crowd every game for the past 20 years," Nolan Hewitt said. "It's because the Birds – we bleed green in Philly."

Kate Royal added, "It was a great experience. I've only been to one other game. It was a great experience, looking forward to many more."

Despite the Birds losing to the Browns by a score of 22-13, fans still feel optimistic about the upcoming season.

"The defense got to step up, because we lost a few players," Butch Carn said. "We should be alright."

Hewitt said he has high hopes for this season.

"17-0, another Super Bowl win. I don't expect anything less," he said.

"I believe they can repeat," Mast agreed. "Steady on defense. Keep giving Barkley the ball and let him do his thing."

The Eagles still have one more preseason game to go before they open their season on Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.