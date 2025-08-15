Eagles-Browns, Dog Day of Summer in Manayunk, Linkin Park: Things to do this weekend in Philadelphia

The Eagles welcome the Cleveland Browns to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday afternoon, Linkin Park christens the newly renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena, and Saturday Night Live standout Sarah Sherman brings her offbeat comedy to Helium Comedy Club.

Here is your guide to a fun weekend.

Eagles vs. Browns at Lincoln Financial Field

Take a break from your fantasy football mock drafts and head to Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles host the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In their preseason opener, quarterback Tanner McKee led the Eagles to a 34-27 win over the Bengals. Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to miss time with an oblique strain. Fellow Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to start on Saturday.

Tickets start at $41.

Linkin Park at the Xfinity Mobile Arena

Linkin Park has the honor of being the first show under the newly renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena for their From Zero World Tour.

On Aug. 16, the beloved rock band is currently touring their latest album, From Zero. Fans can expect a high-energy set that'll make you feel like you're in a Michael Bay action movie.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the band hitting the stage at 8:55 p.m., according to their website.

And yes, tickets do start at $75, but in the end, it doesn't even matter.

Sarah Sherman at Helium Comedy Club

If you want laughs straight out of Rockefeller Plaza, head to Helium Comedy Club, where Sarah Sherman takes center stage.

Known for her role on the iconic late-night sketch show Saturday Night Live, Sherman will be in town for two nights of wacky punchlines.

Showtimes are Aug. 15, at 7 and 9:30 p.m., and Aug. 16, at 9 p.m. (the 7 p.m. show is already sold out).

General admission tickets are $37, while reserved seating has sold out for some showtimes.

Manayunk's Dog Day of Summer

Celebrate a man's best friend Aug. 16 at the Manayunk Dog Day of Summer. Bring your dogs or yourself to Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival hosts pet-friendly vendors and activities, including free caricatures of you and your four-legged friend.

Additional activities will take place at Canal View Park and Richard's Apex.

Hiatus Kaiyote at Franklin Music Hall

The quartet Australian jazz band will be bringing the vibes this weekend.

Hiatus Kaiyote will be at the Franklin Music Hall, previously known as the Electric Factory, on Sunday, Aug. 17.

This tour accompanies their fourth album "Love Hear Cheat Code," which was released in June 2024.

Known as a "band band," they are bringing Silent Jay along for the musical ride.

Tickets for general admission are about $54.42, which should include taxes and fees.

Festival of India at Cherry Street Pier

The Festival of India comes to Cherry Street Pier Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., as part of the PECO Multicultural Series. The celebration is free to all, rain-or-shine, marking India's Independence Day with Bollywood performances, live music, shopping, and a mix of Northern and Southern Indian cuisine.

Organizers advise using public transit, walking or biking to the waterfront, as parking will be limited due to I-95 construction.

Jollof Festival Philly '25 at Belmont Plateau

Will Smith once rapped about summers at the Belmont Plateau, and the tradition continues this weekend with the Jollof Festival.

The West African staple is at the heart of a spirited debate over which country makes it best. Guests can sample different versions before casting a vote for the "Jollof Rice Champion."

From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., the day also features music, dance, art and family-friendly activities celebrating West African culture. Entry is $23, voting access is $49, and kids 10 and under get in free.

Philadelphia Caribbean Festival at Cherry Street Pier

The Philadelphia Caribbean Festival returns Sunday at Cherry Street Pier, running from noon to 8 p.m.

The free event features live performances from local and international artists, food trucks serving island specialties, fashion showcases and cultural exhibitions for a full day of Caribbean flavor and celebration.