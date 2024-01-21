Jason Kelce tailgates with Buffalo Bills fans, cheers on brother Travis in NFL playoffs with Taylor Swift

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce is having the time of his life. The legendary Eagles center is living it up Sunday in Buffalo, New York, as his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Jason Kelce, who reportedly intends to retire but hasn't made an official announcement yet, made friends with the people of Buffalo before kickoff.

Jason Kelce didn't jump into any burning tables like some Bills fans but he tailgated with fans outside Highmark Stadium. He's truly a man of the people, as we've seen in Philly throughout his career.

It also didn't take long for the game broadcast to capture Jason Kelce's reaction to his brother's touchdown in the second quarter. He was spotted in the front of a box shouting like a madman in celebration shirtless after Travis found the end zone. It's about 25 degrees in Buffalo, by the way. Pretty cold one out there.

Former Eagles teammate, Chris Long, wrote on X: "Some people see this and think he must be retiring but this is just regular Kelce."

Another video of Jason Kelce showed him jumping out of the box and into the stands at Highmark.

And, of course, Jason Kelce was also spotted with his brother's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the first time along with his parents, Donna and Ed.

Whether Kelce is actually done playing football in Philly or not, he's always going to do one thing right -- have a good time.