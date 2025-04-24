5 players Philadelphia Eagles could target in 1st round of 2025 NFL draft

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have some decisions to make with the No. 32 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

In a class that doesn't have as many blue-chip prospects but a lot of depth, Philadelphia can be creative with how to handle possession of the last pick in the first round.

Would it be surprising if the Eagles traded up to get one of the top-end players at a certain position? The depth in the later rounds of the draft could also influence the Eagles to trade down and acquire additional picks, even if Philadelphia has 20 total selections over the next two drafts. There is some flexibility with what Philadelphia can do at No. 32.

What if the Eagles decided to hang tight and keep their pick? Or choose to trade up a few spots and select a player they had on their board that may not make it to No. 32? There are a few directions Philadelphia could go toward the back end of the first round.

There are potential targets the Eagles are looking at with the No. 32 pick, or perhaps players they could trade up for in the first round. Remember, players the Eagles typically select aren't for immediate needs, but rather for a need at a position down the line. This is how these targets are taken into consideration.

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

If the Eagles are looking for Milton Williams' successor, Nolen fits the bill. While Nolen played as a three-technique tackle at Ole Miss, he can line up outside or inside the tackle. He's quick off the ball and has the power to burst through the line and get to the backfield.

Walter Nolen of the Mississippi Rebels reacts after making a tackle during the first half of a football game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on September 14, 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. David Jensen/Getty Images

Nolen finished with 48 tackles (14 for loss) with 6.5 sacks and 35 pressures in 2024. An excellent run stopper, Nolen would immediately slot into the Eagles' defensive tackle rotation with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo. He would contribute to the defensive line right away.

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Starks, another Georgia player the Eagles covet, would fill an immediate need at safety after the offseason trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, along with the potential to be a long-term starter in the secondary. Starks could play in the slot, line up in the box, or play free — the type of positional versatility that Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio craves.

Starks has the third-most solo tackles in the SEC over the last three seasons (127), along with being tied for the fourth-most interceptions (6). He's the only SEC player with 125-plus solo tackles and 15-plus passes defended over the last three seasons.

Jalen Milroe of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by Dan Jackson and Malaki Starks of the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

A smart player with a wide range of athleticism, Starks has the physical skills to be a Week 1 starter. He would compete with Sydney Brown for that starting safety role.

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Stewart is one of those prospects who has a lot of potential, but not the sack production to match it. While Stewart hasn't even racked up 2.0 sacks in each of the last two seasons, his 65 pressures during that span ranked in the top 10 in the SEC.

While Stewart is not a finisher, his hustle to the ball and quickness off the line are a sight to behold. Stewart is a freak athlete who will only improve with the right coaching.

Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M during Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium on January 29, 2025 in Mobile, Alabama. Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images

This is where the Eagles come in. Stewart can grow in a young pass-rushing group alongside Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, while contributing to a pass rush with much-needed depth.

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

A hybrid cornerback that can play safety, Barron's positional versatility is why he's so valued. Barron played 70% of his snaps at cornerback and 30% in the slot or the box last year, emerging into one of the best cover corners in the nation. The size (5-11,194) may not be there, but the mental part of Barron's game certainly makes up for it.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron flexes after a defensive stop during the CFP First Round game between Texas Longhorns and Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Barron could play the slot or develop into a safety, most likely playing both under Fangio. The Eagles could use depth at both positions, especially with a player who demonstrates great maturity for his age.

Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

The Eagles don't need much on the offensive side of the ball, but guard is a position they can address for 2025 and beyond. Jackson played both tackle and guard at Ohio State, but is still a work in progress at guard. He's also more likely a trade-down candidate, but a player with the potential to be picked toward the end of the first round.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) blocks during the Ohio State Buckeyes versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Play recognition stands out, along with the athleticism for a player of Jackson's size (6-4, 317). The three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection is one of the underrated offensive linemen in this draft, as Jackson would compete with Kenyon Green and Tyler Steen for a starting job. He could start Week 1 on the Eagles' loaded offensive line, only getting better under offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.