Gun fired inside North Philadelphia elementary school bathroom: police

Digital Brief: May 8, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia elementary school was placed on lockdown after police say a gun was found in a boy's bathroom. Police say E. Washington Rhodes Elementary School was placed on lockdown shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The School District of Philadelphia confirmed the gun was fired but no one else was inside the bathroom.

The firearm was recovered, according to police.

No one was injured.

The school district says the lockdown has since been lifted.

"The possession of weapons and firearms is prohibited from being on any District property," a school district spokesperson said in a statement. "The firearm was removed from the building by PPD, and the incident is being handled in accordance with District policy."