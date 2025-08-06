Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in Center City Philadelphia sexual assault, police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of at least five sexual assaults in Philadelphia this summer, according to police.

Police say 37-year-old Dynel Walker is wanted for five alleged sexual assaults between July 18 and Aug. 3 in Center City and South Philadelphia.

37-year-old Dynel Walker Philadelphia Police Department

Walker has multiple addresses in Philadelphia and is not yet in custody, police said. His last known address is in the 1300 block of Philmont Avenue.

Police announced an investigation Monday into multiple reports of sexual assault in Center City and South Philly this summer.

According to police, five women reported a man with long braids who was sometimes worn in a ponytail approached them and allegedly sexually assaulted them. The incidents happened on the 1900 block of Spruce Street, 2000 block of Delancey Street, 1600 block of Waverly Street, 400 block of South 15th Street and 2500 block of Webster Street.

One victim told police the suspect said "good morning, beautiful," before allegedly groping her on July 18. Another victim said she was approached outside her apartment building when the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her and pushed her to the ground the next day, police said.

On Aug. 2, a victim reported a man approaching her from behind, reaching over her shoulder and sexually assaulting her, police said.

On Aug. 3, another victim said a man came up from behind and sexually assaulted her, police said. Later that day, around 12:30 p.m., a victim was near her garage in South Philly when a suspect walked up from behind and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Investigators said Monday that they saw it as escalating behavior. Police believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3564 or call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated.