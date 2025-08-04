Philadelphia police investigating sexual assault pattern in Center City

Philadelphia police are investigating multiple sexual assaults following a similar pattern that were reported this summer in Center City.

The five alleged sexual assaults happened between July 17 and Aug. 3, according to police.

The suspect involved is described as a man between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot with long braids that are sometimes worn in a ponytail.

In a news release, police provided the following details on the assaults.

On July 18, a woman said she was walking her dog at around 6:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Spruce Street when a suspect approached her and then sexually assaulted her.

The following day, on July 19, a woman said she was trying to get into her apartment building in the 2000 block of Delancey Street at around 3:13 a.m. when a suspect approached her and sexually assaulted her.

Then on Aug. 2, at around 8:15 a.m., a woman was in the 1600 block of Waverly Street when she said a suspect approached her from behind, reached over her shoulder and sexually assaulted her.

The following day, on Aug. 3, a woman said she was walking to her car on the 400 block of South 15th Street at around 1 a.m., when a suspect came up from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Later that day, at 12:30 p.m., a woman said she was unlocking her front door when a suspect walked up from behind and sexually assaulted her.