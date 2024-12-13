Turnersville residents express concern, curiosity as New Jersey residents kept in the dark about drone activity

Curiosity intensifies as Turnersville residents kept in the dark about drone activity

Curiosity intensifies as Turnersville residents kept in the dark about drone activity

Curiosity intensifies as Turnersville residents kept in the dark about drone activity

Concern and curiosity continue to grow over reported drone sightings in New Jersey.

"I think it's alarming that the government or no one can't give us answers about it," said Lindsay Campo.

Campo told CBS News Philadelphia that both she and her neighbors have seen what appear to be clusters of drones over their homes in Turnersville over the past few weeks.

"I grew up here 42 years, I've seen them, like I know what planes look like, this is not a plane. These are drones you can clear as day see they're a drone," Campo said.

On Friday, the Naval Weapons Station Earle confirmed multiple unidentified drones entered the airspace above the military base in Monmouth County. Officials say there were no direct threats to the base.

Gov. Phil Murphy posted on X he sent a letter to President Biden and expressed concerns about the reports of drones in New Jersey. The New Jersey governor also asked for more federal resources to understand what is behind the activity.

I wrote to @POTUS to express my concerns about reports of unmanned aircraft systems in and around NJ airspace.



Since existing laws limit the ability of state and local law enforcement to counter UAS, more federal resources are needed to understand what is behind this activity. pic.twitter.com/mkeUeW7ury — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 13, 2024

U.S. Senator Andy Kim recorded several videos as he tagged along with police in Hunterdon County Thursday night. He stated several drones were spotted, and he will continue to seek answers.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued a joint statement saying many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft operating lawfully, and the sightings don't pose a national security or public safety threat and have no foreign connection.

"It's ridiculous, I think they're afraid to say and I think if they do know, then they don't want us to know," said Amanda Dalessandro, who lives in Turnersville.

New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith is expected to hold a news conference Saturday in Seaside Heights to provide an update on the drone sightings.