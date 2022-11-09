Watch CBS News
Driver loses control, crashes into Philadelphia fire station

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a fire station in Philadelphia overnight Wednesday. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Van Kirk Street in Wissinoming. 

Video shows the car has heavy damage to the front end. 

The crash also damaged the fire station's garage door, putting the station out of commission for the night. 

No further information is available at this time. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 6:04 AM

