Driver killed after hitting cars, poles in Philadelphia

Man killed in North Philadelphia crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was killed in a crash in North Philadelphia overnight, police said.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the 3100 block of North Broad Street.

Police say the driver lost control, hit several parked cars, some poles and a tree.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor.

The crash is still under investigation. 

First published on March 11, 2023 / 10:11 AM

