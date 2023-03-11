Driver killed after hitting cars, poles in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was killed in a crash in North Philadelphia overnight, police said.
The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. along the 3100 block of North Broad Street.
Police say the driver lost control, hit several parked cars, some poles and a tree.
Investigators believe speed may have been a factor.
The crash is still under investigation.
