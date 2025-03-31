2 teens injured in Northeast Philadelphia drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Northeast Philadelphia where someone fired into a group of teenagers on Sunday night.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Hellerman Street, near Eastwood Street, around 10:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy was hit in the side and taken to the hospital. A 14-year-old was also injured, but police believe he was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off the ground or a wall. He was hit in the leg.

Both were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital and were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace tells CBS News Philadelphia that officers are searching for a white car they say drove up on the group of teens and opened fire before speeding away.