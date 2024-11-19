Drexel University's hockey and basketball teams form an unbreakable bond: "We're all just Dragons for life"

Every game, they're in the same spot. On the edges of their seats trying to give the Dragons an edge.

The Drexel club hockey team got on Zach Spikers' radar after their one shining moment.

"They invited us to come down to the game, bring the trophy down so they can honor us at the game and we were just 40 hockey dudes having a great time," said Zach Sprung, Drexel Ice Hockey player. "Spiker loved our energy so much that the next morning, I had a call from Spiker."

"There was a group of guys at the game all wearing hockey jerseys, they were into the game, they were heckling the other team," said Spiker, Drexel men's basketball head coach. "I thought they impacted the game... we kind of believe in our program, never delay gratitude, find that group and thanked them for what they did."

Since the hockey team had Spiker's back, he had theirs, returning the favor for their game against Navy.

"He does have a business being a lineup reader and did a really good job, really knows how to motivate the guys and get them ready to play," said Sprung.

"Just very appreciative of what they did to take time out of their schedule and when they invited us and our program and myself to speak to the team to start the season this year, we were going to do the same thing," said Spiker. "Take the time to go down there, cheer them on, support them and do whatever they need to do to be ready to play."

Some of the basketball players have also been out to support the team.

"I think it's really a chance to repair school spirit and really bring everything to the next level in terms of everybody supporting everybody, regardless of what level your sports at," said Sprung.

"We're all under the umbrella of Drexel University and we want everyone to have the best possible experience they can," said Spiker. "Winning is a great experience, participating at different levels is a good experience."

"When you come back for your 20th anniversary, we're going to be Drexel Dragons at the end of the day," said David Wagstaff, Drexel Ice hockey president and general manager. "It's not going to be so much, 'he played basketball, he played ice hockey,' but we're all just Dragons for life."