Former Lansdowne volunteer firefighter dies in Drexel Hill apartment fire, families displaced

Tenants came and went from the Llanerch Place Apartments in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, Monday.

Former Lansdowne Fire Company officer and member Anthony "Tony" Rowley died in the blaze that officials say started in his apartment on Saturday.

A Facebook post says his wife remains hospitalized with severe injuries. Several other people were hurt, including one firefighter responding to the scene, the post says.

Lansdowne Fire Company/Facebook

A few miles away, Murphy's Giving Market on West Chester Pike in Upper Darby is filled with donations for the families displaced by the fire.

Ceyaira Smith was chased out of her unit.

"Getting off work on a Friday night and you think you're going to sleep in, and then all hell breaks loose," Smith said.

Smith, who has a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old, stopped at the market for clothing and groceries.

"It's a complete inconvenience, you can't get back in the house. You have cards in your house, you have your emergency stuff... my cat's still in the house, clothes, you don't expect to be out of there for that long," she said.

Firefighters made several rescues, with some first responders showing up dressed as Santa Claus. The fire broke out while the department was driving around and greeting children for Christmas.

The traumatic events of Saturday linger for many.

"It was very traumatizing for them, because … my daughter was asleep, she's waking out of her sleep, you got strangers in the house pulling us out," Smith said.

Sources said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Meanwhile, we are waiting to hear from management about when tenants may be allowed back into units not affected by fire, smoke or water.