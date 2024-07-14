Philadelphia faith community reacts to attempted assassination of Donald Trump: "ungodly and unthinkable"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One week after President Biden visited Mount Airy Church of God in Christ, Bishop Louis Felton said he doesn't condone the violence against former President Donald Trump.

"It was ungodly and unthinkable," Felton said.

After the service, some congregants said they were still in shock.

"It's just out of control — the world is going backwards," said Kamilla Lackey, a member of the church. "It took me all the way back to Martin Luther King, Reagan and other people that had attempts on their lives at one point … some of them being successful, unfortunately. It's just like, where are we going in this world?"

Other parishioners said they sadly weren't surprised by the heinous act, like Leon Jones.

"With honesty, with the times we're living in, I foresaw this coming," Jones said. "I really did foresee this coming."

Jones said he is now turning to God for answers.

"We are in perilous times. So through our faith, we're able to stay strong, and we'll pray through this," Jones said.

In Rittenhouse Square, other Philadelphia residents said they're worried about what this means for the upcoming election.

"I'm really scared," said 27-year-old Steven Doncaster. "My entire adult life, I've just known political division, political violence."

Doncaster said he worries Saturday's tragic incident will mean other important issues may be put on the backburner.

"People are so worried about the affordability of housing and education … all these really important issues," he said. "And when the focus is just on violence — while that's important — we're also forgetting these things that are leading to these tensions."

Douglas Pearson said he hopes the event serves as a wake-up call for the country.

"I think that Biden reacted in a very positive way," Pearson said, "and maybe the conversation the both of them have will put more civility in the upcoming election."