New Jersey man charged with attempted homicide after pouring gasoline on woman, threatening to set her on fire

South Jersey man charged with attempted homicide after pouring gasoline on woman, police say

A South Jersey man is charged with attempted homicide and terroristic threats after pouring gasoline on a woman and threatening to light her on fire, police said.

Franklin Township police said 54-year-old Dominic Polidori then barricaded himself inside a home on the 200 block of Northwest Boulevard in Newfield Borough for over five hours on Friday before he was taken into custody.

Investigators said Polidori was charged with attempted homicide and terroristic threats and will be held in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Franklin Township police responded to the home on Northwest Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m. after hearing a man had poured gasoline on a woman and was threatening to set her on fire.

Police arrived and spoke with the woman, who said Polidori had dumped gasoline on her, grabbed a lighter, and threatened to light her and the home on fire.

Investigators surrounded the home and tried to talk to Polidori as he was barricaded inside the home, but were ultimately unable to. The Gloucester County SWAT Team joined the investigation around 7 a.m. and took Polidori into custody around 12:15 p.m., according to police.

Power was shut off for 300 homes in the area, and South Jersey Gas disabled service to 25 homes due to the possibility of hazardous materials inside the Northwest Boulevard home. Services have since been restored, and the road is reopened as well.

The case is being investigated by the Franklin Township Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.