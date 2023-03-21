8 dolphins die after washing ashore in Sea Isle City

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- All eight dolphins that washed ashore Tuesday in Sea Isle City have died, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

The eight dolphins washed up on the beach near 52nd Street and Pleasant Avenue in the Jersey Shore town around 11 a.m.

Initially, six dolphins were found alive and two died.

But, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said the six dolphins' conditions were rapidly deteriorating. The center said they made the decision to "humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death."

Crews worked to save the dolphins when they were found washed ashore.

Police and Department of Public Welfare crews poured water on them until the Marine Manimal Stranding Center could arrive to take the dolphins away for assessment.

All eight dolphins were transported to the NJ State Lab for immediate necropsies.