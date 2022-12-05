Watch CBS News
Dog stolen from Wawa in Philadelphia returned to owners

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 4, 2022 (AM)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It took nearly three weeks, but now Theo is back home. 

Theo, a 2-year-old boxer golden retriever mix, is back at home with his owners on Sunday night after he was stolen from a car at a Wawa in Port Richmond, according to police. 

It happened at the Wawa on Aramingo Avenue on Nov. 18 after Theo's owners, Natalie Ciervo and Matthew Berk, entered the store. The couple says they were inside the store for a few minutes -- only to return and find Theo gone.

After days of searching, a lot of help from rescue groups and a drone pilot, his owners posted on Sunday morning that Theo was found safe by volunteers.

