Couple searching for dog stolen at Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia couple is looking for their missing dog after they claim he was allegedly stolen from their car at a Wawa on Aramingo Avenue earlier this week.

Matthew Berk and Natalie Ciervo rescued Theo when he was 8 months old.

"Please just help us get his face out there," Ciervo said.

The couple has a desperate plea to find their 2-year-old dog.

"He is part of our family," Berk said.

"We haven't slept," Ciervo said. "We haven't ate, it's hard to get through the day."

Berk and Ciervo say their Boxer Golden Retriever mix was stolen from their car at a Wawa on Aramingo Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Their other dog was found outside the car.

They say they went inside Wawa for only a few minutes to grab a quick bite to eat until they heard someone yell.

"We ran to the car, the back door was wide open and Theo was gone," Ciervo said.

"Panic sets in and we start running around the parking lot, asking everyone if anyone has seen a dog run by," Berk said.

They immediately started sifting through the nearby area and yelling his name.

Since then, they have been endlessly searching for him. They even made flyers offering a $5,000 reward for his safe return.

"My parents in an hour made this poster for us," Ciervo said. "These are hung all throughout the city."

They're posting the flyers in high-traffic areas hoping someone will recognize him.

They say he is lovable and friendly and he always clings to them.

"To know he is out there with people he doesn't know, a place he doesn't know," Berk said, "I don't like to think about it."

The couple asks whoever has him to please return him no questions asked.

"We just want him back," Ciervo said. "We will give you the reward. Just call us and say you found him. You don't have to say you took him, just say you found him. No questions asked, it's $5,000."

They say they're grateful for every call and all the help and donations.

They're hoping someone saw something and will speak up.