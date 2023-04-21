Dog found in Kensington revived with Narcan, PSPCA says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog found next to its owner in Kensington was revived with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan earlier this week, the Pennsylvania SPCA said Friday. The PSPCA said Toodles the poodle has since made a full recovery.

The PSPCA said in a social media post it got a call on Monday from Blue Pearl Emergency Hospital about a poodle who was suffering from a drug overdose. The animal shelter said Toodles was then rushed to its Philadelphia facility.

Blue Pearl veterinarians administered Narcan to Toodles after learning the dog may have ingested drugs, the PSPCA said.

"It is unimaginable what would have happened if Toodles hadn't been taken to a veterinarian," the PSPCA wrote in a Facebook post. "But, thanks to the quick work of the Good Samaritans, and the lifesaving work of Blue Pearl, Toodles is alive today."

Toodles was found in Kensington alongside a man, according to the PSPCA. Both the dog and the man were unconscious.

The dog's owner allegedly shared drugs with Toodles, the PSPCA said.