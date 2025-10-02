Pennsylvania dog rescued with cheese ball jar stuck on head finds forever home

The dog rescued with a cheese ball jar stuck on her head has found her forever home.

"We're thrilled to share that Dallas Cheddar has officially found her forever home right where her journey of healing began, with her foster family!" Canine Rescue of Central PA wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Dallas was rescued in August after a two-day search in central Pennsylvania involving multiple organizations and two drone pilots.

The desperate search began after a dog was spotted in the area of Dillsburg, York County, with a jar stuck on its head. A drone pilot ultimately found Dallas deep in a cornfield late at night, disoriented, exhausted and engorged with ticks. She was named in honor of the pilot who found her.

Hanover Foods, which owns the company that makes the cheese ball jar Dallas got her head stuck in, saw her story and offered to pay for her vet bills.

Now she's found her forever home, staying with the family that stepped up to foster her. She has a sister, Rue, who was also adopted from the Canine Rescue of Central PA.

"Dallas has come a long way since being rescued from a cornfield with a jar stuck on her head after several days of searching."

"Now, she's settling into her new life with her family and CRCPA alumni sister, Rue. We couldn't be happier for this sweet girl!" the rescue wrote on social media.