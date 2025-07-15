District Council 47 reach tentative agreement with Philadelphia to avert possible strike

AFSCME District Council 47, the union that represents 6,000 city workers, including the Philadelphia Parking Authority and the Philadelphia Housing Authority, has reached a tentative agreement with the city, averting a possible strike.

DC 47 announced they had reached a deal around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on their Facebook page.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said the agreement will increase DC 47 members' pay by 13.5% over her four years in office. That includes a new three-year contract and the one-year contract extension agreed to last fall.

News of the agreement came a day after the union held a strike authorization vote Monday.

The union said more information will be shared soon on the agreement.

Union members will need to ratify this new agreement.

