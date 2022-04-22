Watch CBS News
Retro-Inspired Roller Skating Rink Opens At Philadelphia's Dilworth Park For Second Straight Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  It's a sure sign of spring – the roller skating rink outside City Hall in Philadelphia opens Friday. This is the second straight year the retro-inspired rink will be open at Dilworth Park.

You can take the first skate starting at 12:15 p.m. The rink will be open every day through July 27.

