Dilworth Park roller skating rink to open for spring season

By Ross DiMattei, Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some outdoor fun is rolling into Dilworth Park. The Dilworth Park roller skating rink -- Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink -- is returning for another season, opening Friday in Center City.

The Center City District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning.

The rink will open at 12:15 p.m. and tickets are available online.

"It's a sure sign that spring is here and here to stay," Giavana Suraci with the CCD said. "We have our amazing overhead art installation. Changes every year. This year, we have these beautiful streamers, almost like a fringe effect. In addition to the roller skating, we have our air grille garden, with cocktails and food and those snack bar staples that everybody knows and loves."

The CCD says the rink will be open Sundays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the rink will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets will cost $8 for children 10 years and younger and $10 for adults.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, tickets will cost $5 for guests of all ages.

Skate rentals are $6 and group tickets are available for parties of 10 or more, the CCD said.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 8:39 AM

