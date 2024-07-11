Diamond the dog meets new best friends in Philadelphia but needs a forever home

Pet Project: How fostering can help shelter dogs get adopted

Pet Project: How fostering can help shelter dogs get adopted

Pet Project: How fostering can help shelter dogs get adopted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dog named Diamond made some new best friends in North Philadelphia Thursday, but now she's looking for a forever home.

A resident waved down two Temple University police officers about a stray dog Thursday during their routine patrol. Officers Heru Shabazz and Arashdeep Bawa found the emaciated dog walking back and forth across the street without a leash near the playground. A bystander said she was nearly hit by a vehicle, according to a Temple University police spokesperson.

Her ribs were showing and she seemed bloated around her stomach, Bawa said.

"And me being an animal lover, I had to do something," he said.

Shabazz and Bawa named the dog Diamond after finding her at 18th and Diamond streets.

"The location [where] we found her, it was perfect to call her a diamond in the rough," Bawa said.

She was skittish at first, but after they gave her some water and part of a leftover bagel, she warmed up to them, Bawa said.

Officer Steven Duda heard about the loose dog on his radio, so he went to headquarters to get food, treats and water for Diamond and took it to his colleagues. Duda called Philly Bully Team, who helped the officers make a plan for the pup.

She "leapt" into the police car, Duda said. Shabazz and Bawa then took the dog to ACCT Philly, where staff said she does not have a chip.

"It was a good team effort," Duda said. Officers try to take an extra step to care for dogs they find on duty, Duda added.

ACCT Philly is actively trying to find a foster home for Diamond, he said.

"I'm glad we got her there as soon as we did," Bawa said. He added that Diamond seemed very well-behaved and trained and even sat when he said "sit."

"She's got a habit of jumping up, and when she jumped up on [Shabazz] and I, it was amazing, she did it so gently," Bawa said. "She didn't put all her weight on you."

Anyone interested in adopting Diamond should reach out to Philly Rescue Angels, Philly Bully Team or ACCT Philly.

"I just hope that the dog finds a forever home and a loving family that loves the dog as much as the dog loves humans," Bawa said.