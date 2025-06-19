Police name suspects in deadly shooting after Pride celebrations in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department has identified two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews Jr. after Pride celebrations in the Gayborhood earlier this month.

Police said Thursday that they're looking for 22-year-old Nysheem Hinson-Rakley and 24-year-old Tyrik Ransom.

Hinson-Rakley's last known address was on the 900 block of Parrish Street, and Ransom's was on the 7100 block of Buist Avenue, according to police.

Police are looking for Nysheem Hinson-Rakley (left) and Tyrik Ransom (right) in connection with the shooting death of Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews Jr.. Philadelphia Police Department

Investigators did not state what Hinson-Rakley's and Ransom's involvement in the deadly shooting was, but they did identify the two as suspects.

Matthews, 31, was shot in the stomach in the 200 block of South Camac Street just after 2:30 a.m. on June 2, several hours after the Philadelphia Pride March and Festival were held in the Gayborhood, police said. He was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m.

Jacen Bowman, the president of Philadelphia Black Pride and a member of the House and Ballroom Community, told CBS News Philadelphia that Matthews was known to his friends as Derwin West Prodigy.

Bowman said he had known Matthews for 10 years and watched him grow. He said he last hugged his friend during the Pride celebrations in Philadelphia.

"I am at a loss for words," Bowman said. "It was more disbelief. Like I just hugged you last night. I literally just hugged you, and now you're no longer here with us." I still can't even believe that I am writing a rest in peace to him, it doesn't seem real."

The police department is asking anyone with information about Rakley or Ransom to contact its homicide division at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).