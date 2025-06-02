Man fatally shot in Philadelphia's Gayborhood identified by police

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the Gayborhood early Monday morning, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of South Camac Street just after 2:30 a.m., according to police.

Police identified the 31-year-old man as Derwin Darnell Joseph Matthews Jr. of Philadelphia. He was shot in the stomach and taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m., police said.

The shooting happened several hours after the Philadelphia Pride March and Festival were held in the Gayborhood on Sunday.

The incident is under investigation.