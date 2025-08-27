A New Jersey mall is charging for "Premier Parking." Some customers say not "in this economy."

A New Jersey mall is offering customers the opportunity to spend $10 to park closer to its entrances, leaving some shoppers bewildered.

Customers at Deptford Mall in Gloucester County, New Jersey, will see signs with a QR code at parking spots closest to the shopping center's entrances.

Customers can scan the QR Code, which directs them to a website where they can enter their phone number, select a time slot, input their vehicle's license plate number and then complete the payment. The sign says it accepts Apple Pay and credit cards.

The rest of the parking lot remains free, but these marked spaces require a $10 fee, which is something Deptford Mall shoppers haven't encountered before — and customers CBS News Philadelphia spoke with Wednesday weren't happy.

"I don't know who came up with that. It's ridiculous," Latonya Sandy, a shopper, said. "In this economy, we can't afford to pay for extra parking."

"I'm not a fan," Shavona Danford, another shopper, said. "We should not have to pay to park when we're going to the mall to pay for our shopping."

In a statement, Phoenix-based Macerich, which owns Deptford Mall, said, "Premier Parking is an optional convenience for shoppers, especially during the busy holiday season. It covers less than 1% of the nearly 5,000 spaces at the center. Thousands of free spaces remain open. Designated and free parking for handicapped drivers, expectant mothers, and veterans is fully available and unaffected."