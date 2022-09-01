Watch CBS News
Department of Transportation launches customer service dashboard for airlines cancellation, delay policies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Flying has been a real hassle over the last few months. Now, after weeks of cancellations and delays, the Department of Transportation is working to take some of the headaches out of air travel. 

They just launched a new customer service dashboard. 

It lets you check all of the airlines' policies so you know what is guaranteed in regards to refunds or compensation you are entitled to if your flight doesn't take off as planned. 

Click here to view the dashboard. 

First published on September 1, 2022 / 1:49 PM

