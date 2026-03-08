Dense fog, cloudy skies Sunday with warm stretch on the way in Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.
Watch for some dense fog overnight, as winds become light over a relatively damp ground.
Overnight, dying showers and storms will move closer to the area, becoming very light and isolated. Most areas will see a few sprinkles.
Turn your clock ahead 1 hour before going to bed. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. It's also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Sunrise on Sunday will be at 7:23 a.m. and skies will be cloudy with isolated early morning showers. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
A weak cold front passes the area in the afternoon with more showers possible, especially from I-95 eastward. By evening, skies will begin to clear with a chance of seeing the sun before sunset which is at 7:01 p.m.
NEXT big change
Here comes the warmth and sunshine!
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with highs near 70 on Monday and in the upper 70's Tuesday.
On Wednesday we will reach the mid-70's and chase the old record high of 74 set in 2021. Skies will be cloudy that day with a chance of showers mainly in the evening.
By Thursday temperatures fall throughout the day from the 60's to the 50's. You'll also need an umbrella with persistent rain showers throughout the day.
Back to the 40's by Friday with clouds.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 69, Low 51
Monday: Sunny and warm. High 72, Low 42
Tuesday: Warm, more clouds. HIgh 77, Low 44
Wednesday: Clouds, late shower. High 78, Low 54
Thursday: Cooler, showers. High 62, Low 53
Friday: Cooler. High 50, Low 30
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 52, Low 44