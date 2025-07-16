Families of teens assaulted by former Delaware state trooper after ding-dong-ditch prank suing state

The families of two teenagers who were assaulted by a former state trooper after a ding-dong-ditch prank in August 2023 are announcing a civil lawsuit against Dempsey Walters and the state of Delaware.

In a press release, attorneys representing the victims' families allege the Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings and her office have "stonewalled victims' families by withholding critical body-worn camera and mobile video recorder footage promised to the families by her office" for nearly two years after Walters' conviction.

The attorneys and family members are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. today. You can stream it live in the video player above, in the CBS News app or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

In April 2024, Walters pleaded guilty to assault, deprivation of civil rights and official misconduct. Walters was Delaware's first-ever conviction for deprivation of civil rights. He was sentenced to one year in prison and four years of probation. Attorneys for the victims' family said Walters was released from prison after nine months.

Video from last year shows a 15-year-old boy kicking the door of Walters' house and running away.

Prosecutors said Walters tracked the boy down, punched him in the face and broke his eye socket.

Officials said Walters also attacked a 17-year-old boy.

This is a developing story and will be updated.