Suspended Delaware state trooper pleads guilty to assaulting 2 teens over ding dong ditch prank
ELSMERE, Del. (CBS) -- A suspended Delaware state trooper is facing prison time after pleading guilty Friday to assaulting two teenagers over a doorbell prank.
Dempsey Walters, 30, was indicted last September for assaulting a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.
The attacks were caught on his body camera.
Walters pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and deprivation of civil rights.
Prosecutors plan to recommend that Walters be sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison.
The case marks the first use of a state civil rights law that Delaware passed in 2022.