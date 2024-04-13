Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspended Delaware state trooper pleads guilty to assaulting 2 teens over ding dong ditch prank

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Suspended Delaware state trooper pleads guilty to assaulting teens over ding dong ditch prank
Suspended Delaware state trooper pleads guilty to assaulting teens over ding dong ditch prank 00:33

ELSMERE, Del. (CBS) -- A suspended Delaware state trooper is facing prison time after pleading guilty Friday to assaulting two teenagers over a doorbell prank.

Dempsey Walters, 30, was indicted last September for assaulting a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The attacks were caught on his body camera.

Walters pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and deprivation of civil rights.

Prosecutors plan to recommend that Walters be sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison.

The case marks the first use of a state civil rights law that Delaware passed in 2022.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC-affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel good stories in the Philadelphia area.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 5:41 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.