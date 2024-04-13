Suspended Delaware state trooper pleads guilty to assaulting 2 teens over ding dong ditch prank

Suspended Delaware state trooper pleads guilty to assaulting teens over ding dong ditch prank

ELSMERE, Del. (CBS) -- A suspended Delaware state trooper is facing prison time after pleading guilty Friday to assaulting two teenagers over a doorbell prank.

Dempsey Walters, 30, was indicted last September for assaulting a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The attacks were caught on his body camera.

Walters pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and deprivation of civil rights.

Prosecutors plan to recommend that Walters be sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison.

The case marks the first use of a state civil rights law that Delaware passed in 2022.