Delaware residents make backup plans in case government shutdown disrupts SNAP benefits

About 1,600 families a month use the healthy food pantry at the Food Bank of Delaware in Newark.

That need could grow next month if the federal government shutdown continues and SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, aren't delivered.

It's something Kim Turner says has never happened in her nearly two decades working at the food bank.

"It's unimaginable really to think of how big of a hunger crisis could exist if people don't get these benefits," Turner said.

And the timing, Turner said, adds to the growing concern.

"The thought of heading into the holiday season plus the uncertainty of SNAP benefits really creates a perfect storm," she said.

Delaware Health and Social Services said if the federal government shutdown lasts into November, about 60,000 Delaware households won't be seeing those November SNAP benefits.

Raymere Broomer, of Wilmington, is in one of those households that would be impacted.

"Things are already hard now, and so I can only imagine. … I gotta try to prepare myself for it," Broomer said.

Mom of four Mirna Garcia and her family would also be affected.

"It's even hard to get the help from the government, so once you do get it, you have to meet certain requirements, and the majority of that is being below poverty level," Garcia said.

In a letter to SNAP recipients, the state said it's unclear when benefits would restart for those eligible.

A spokesperson adds the state is not getting more than $20 million that's used for those benefits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture because of the shutdown.

"We've been mindful of making sure that we have a stocked warehouse. Now that we're heading into this uncertainty for November, I'm very glad that we did," Turner said.

Both Broomer and Garcia say they'll have to budget, stretch what they have and turn to resources like the food bank to get by.

"I basically feel like it's going to be a survival mode for the end of the quarter," Garcia said.