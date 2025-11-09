2 Delaware government buildings damaged after man breaks in using steel sewer lid, police say

Two Delaware state government office buildings were damaged Saturday afternoon when a masked man broke in using a steel sewer lid, police said.

Isiah Worthy, 29, of Dover, is charged with burglary, auto theft, criminal mischief and other offenses.

Dover police and Delaware State Police were first called to the Bureau of Identification office on South Bay Road around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a burglar alarm going off.

Police arrived and learned a masked man, believed to be Worthy, used a sewer lid to break through the front door, then stole money and damaged property inside the building, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

Detectives learned a masked man was also seen using the sewer lid to break into another building nearby, the Office of Management and Budget's Fleet Services office.

Inside that building, Worthy allegedly stole key fobs and got into a Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV owned by the state. He's accused of driving that car recklessly through the parking lot, hitting two parked cars and later abandoning it on Carpenter Bridge Road about 15 miles away.

Troopers later found the SUV, which had GPS tracking on it, and located Worthy walking along Canterbury Road.

Police said Worthy had the stolen money on him. Other stolen cash was found in a bank bag back in the parking lot where the cars were struck.

The Delaware State Bureau of Identification will be closed for fingerprinting on Monday, Nov. 10, but all other services it offers will be available.