8 arrested in undercover Pennsylvania drug bust, "Operation Rat Pack"

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Eight people were arrested in a massive drug trafficking operation where over $60,000 in cash, six cars and hundreds of grams of cocaine and marijuana were seized, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

The undercover investigation, dubbed Operation Rat Pack, was led by the Delaware County Narcotics Task Force (NTF), Delaware State Police and FBI among other law enforcement agencies, according to a news release from the DA's Office.

The following people were arrested in the undercover investigation: Baruti Mills, 46, of Upland; Leo Davis, 47, of Chester; Gregory Young, 52, of Marcus Hook; Gregory Council, 63, of Downingtown; Kareem Bannister, 37, of Chester; Louis Stillis, 53, of Upland; Anthony Major, 53, of Philadelphia; and Breon Gethers, 38, of Chester.

A ninth member, Nakia Jeffries, 49, of Harrisburg was charged and sought by authorities, according to the DA's Office.

Officials said the members were charged with the operation of a corrupt organization, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and firearms charges.

DSP and the NTF's investigation into the drug trafficking operation began in February 2024.

Investigators first identified Mills as the ringleader after finding he was the one who arranged to get the cocaine supply from Philadephia and other places.

According to the DA's Office, Bannister and Young were Mills' right hands, going with him to Philadelphia to get more supplies of cocaine. Investigators said Bannister also went with the leader to a storage center in Delaware which Mills used to hold cocaine and money.

From March through May, NTF officials said they bought cocaine from Young while undercover in Chester.

The following month in June, NTF members began a series where they would intercept the members' cell phones, which is how they determined the suspects were active members of the drug trafficking operation led by Mills.

Two months later on August 13, detectives said they issued search warrants for 16 locations in Delaware County and Delaware, seizing $63,073 in cash, several cars, weapons and drugs including, a 2015 Honda, 2020 Nissan Maxima, 2015 Nissan Altima, 2015 Dodge Challenger, 2013 BMW, 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, SCCY Handgun 9mm, Glock Gen 5 Model 19 Handgun, Black Sons Redman 9mm Handgun, 40 rounds 9mm ammo, 429.94 grams of cocaine and 257 grams of marijuana.

"The defendants charged as a result of Operation Rat Pack are drug trade 'kingpins' responsible for providing a major share of the illegal narcotics sold in our county," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

The suspects were arraigned and remanded to the Geroge W. Hill Correctional Facility in Glen Mills with cash bail set at $500,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday.