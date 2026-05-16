Delaware County celebrates AAPI Heritage Month with music and cultural performances

The sound of cymbals and drums filled the air at Naylor's Run Park in Upper Darby on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens of people gathered for the 2nd annual Delaware County Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Festival. CBS News Philadelphia's Madeleine Wright emceed the event.

"Upper Darby proudly calls itself 'The World in One Place,' and today's celebration reflects the diversity and cultures that make our community so special," Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown said.

Attendees watched a variety of cultural performances, including a Chinese tea dance, Korean sword dance and Vietnamese fan dance. A martial arts demonstration and raas—a high-energy folk dance from Gujarat, India—also drew cheers from the crowd.

"Today is a wonderful opportunity for us to honor the richness of cultures, traditions and contributions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community," Delaware County Council Chair Monica Taylor said.

Families enjoyed food, music and entertainment throughout the afternoon. The celebration included a bounce house, face painting and balloon artist.

The Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation, a health and human services organization based in Media, hosted the event.