Delaware Blue Coats take on Wisconsin Herd Saturday on PHILLY57
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Wisconsin Herd Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at The Chase Fieldhouse. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream on CBSPhiladelphia.com.
The Blue Coats and the Herd played Friday night, with Delaware beating Wisconsin, 115-103. Delaware is now 6-4 in the 2023-24 G League regular season.
Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.
Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57
February
- Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats
March
- Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats
