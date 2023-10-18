Delaware Blue Coats games on PHILLY57
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Get your Coats on! PHILLY57 will air 15 home games for the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Blue Coats, who play their home games in Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, are the defending G League champions. PHILLY57 is the sister station to CBS Philadelphia.
The slate of games to air on PHILLY57 begins with the home opener on Nov. 10 and goes through March 30. It includes 3 games in November, 3 games in December, 2 games in January, 3 games in February and 4 games in March.
Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57
November
- Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs Delaware Blue Coats
- Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Delaware Blue Coats
December
- Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
January
- Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs Delaware Blue Coats
February
- Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs Delaware Blue Coats
- Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs Delaware Blue Coats
March
- Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs Delaware Blue Coats
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.