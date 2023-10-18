Delaware Blue Coats games on PHILLY57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Get your Coats on! PHILLY57 will air 15 home games for the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Blue Coats, who play their home games in Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, are the defending G League champions. PHILLY57 is the sister station to CBS Philadelphia.

The slate of games to air on PHILLY57 begins with the home opener on Nov. 10 and goes through March 30. It includes 3 games in November, 3 games in December, 2 games in January, 3 games in February and 4 games in March.

Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57



November



Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs Delaware Blue Coats

Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Delaware Blue Coats



December



Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats



January



Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs Delaware Blue Coats

February



Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs Delaware Blue Coats

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs Delaware Blue Coats

March



Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs Delaware Blue Coats