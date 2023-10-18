NBA G League's Blue Coats home games to air on PHILLY57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready for more basketball right in the comfort of your own home. PHILLY57 announced Wednesday that it will air 15 home games for the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Blue Coats, who play their home games in Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, are the defending G League champions. PHILLY57 is the sister station to CBS Philadelphia.

"Our program in Delaware is all about opportunity," said Blue Coats President Larry Meli. "Philly 57 provides an incredible platform to showcase the next generation of basketball stars pursuing a dream. This expansion of our television network ensures 76ers fans in the Philadelphia area have access to these inspiring stories through our Blue Coats game broadcasts."

The G League is the NBA's official minor league. There are 31 teams in the league, including the Blue Coats. Rosters are comprised of players at various stages in their careers, ranging from local tryout players to NBA players who are assigned to teams.

The slate of games to air on PHILLY57 begins with the home opener on Nov. 10 and goes through March 30. It includes 3 games in November (Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.), 3 games in December (Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., and Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.), 2 games in January (Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.), 3 games in February (Feb. 10 at 6 p.m., Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. and Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.) and 4 games in March (March 16 at 6 p.m., March 24 at 3 p.m., March 27 at 11 a.m. and March 30 at 6 p.m.)

CBS News Philadelphia

The games will be produced by students from Rowan University, which is located in Glassboro, New Jersey. The University and team have had a partnership since 2020, with students producing games for radio and broadcast.

"This is another incredible opportunity for our students to gain hands-on experience in a professional environment before graduating," said Dr. Sanford Tweedie, Dean of Edelman College of Communication & Creative Arts at Rowan University. "We are extremely proud that more than 30 students will showcase their talents while producing the games on PHILLY57."

Notable players to play for Delaware include 10-year NBA veteran and former NBA Rookie of the Year Emeka Okafor, former NBA All Star Baron Davis and last year's NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung.

Both PHILLY57 and CBS Philadelphia will provide coverage of the Blue Coats throughout the year on their newscasts, social media and streaming platforms.

"Partnering with the Delaware Blue Coats is another exciting example of CBS Philadelphia's commitment to serving the people of the Delaware Valley with more and better local content," said CBS Philadelphia President and General Manager Kelly Frank. "We are proud to bring more local sports to our passionate communities."