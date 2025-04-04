CBS Philadelphia helps woman get money back after fraudulent charges on debit card

Debit and credit card fraud: Philadelphia woman learns the difference the hard way

Barbara Ross learned the hard way that fighting fraud on a debit card can be very different from a credit card.

The South Philadelphia woman emailed CBS News Philadelphia for help getting her money back after unauthorized charges showed up on her account.

When Ross noticed nearly $500 in charges on her debit card in January for purchases she said she didn't make, she immediately reported it to her card issuer, TD Bank.

But after the bank's investigation, Ross showed us a letter from TD Bank informing her that the charge was not unauthorized because the merchant claimed to have her name, email and home address as proof, and she would be liable for the purchase.

But Ross, a senior living on a fixed income, said it was money she couldn't afford to lose.

"I was not going to let it go," she said.

Fraud protections differ

Seeing a charge you don't recognize on your account can be a scary feeling, but dealing with that fraud can be different depending on the type of card affected.

NerdWallet credit card expert Sara Rathner said Ross' case highlights the biggest downside when dealing with fraud on a debit card.

"With a debit card, when a fraudulent withdrawal is made, that is actual money withdrawn from your checking account, and that means you're not going to have that money available to pay other bills until the bank finishes investigating your case," Rathner said. "With credit cards, the money is charged to your account, but until you pay your bill, you're not out any actual money."

Additionally, while credit cards usually carry zero liability for fraud, you could be on the hook for unauthorized debit card charges.

Under federal law, your potential liability for fraudulent debit card charges is capped at $50 if you report it within two days. But if 48 hours pass before you notice the charge, your potential liability jumps to $500. After 60 days, you could be liable for the entire amount. The Electronic Funds Transfer Act outlines debit card protections for consumers.

Viewer gets refund

After her dispute was denied, Ross contacted CBS News Philadelphia. We then contacted TD Bank on Ross' behalf, and within 24 hours, she was credited the full $469 back to her account.

"We take the security of our customers' accounts and information very seriously," a TD Bank spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "While privacy and banking laws prevent us from disclosing information about customer transactions, we can report that we have been able to achieve a positive resolution in this matter."

While Ross is grateful, she's upset she wasn't refunded when she initially reported the fraud.

"They put the money back, they did the right thing after you got in touch with them," Ross said. "It took you to do it."

How to protect yourself

Credit cards generally provide more protection against fraud, but not everybody wants one or can access one. There are still steps you can take to protect yourself.

NerdWallet recommends keeping a low balance in the account you have linked to your debit card to limit the damage done if fraud does happen. You can also limit your liability by using a prepaid debit card, which will minimize damage to whatever is loaded onto the card.

You should always closely monitor your account so you can quickly report any suspicious activity. If you are a victim of fraud, you should alert your bank immediately.

Do you have a money question, a consumer issue, or a scam story you want to share? Email InYourCorner@cbs.com.