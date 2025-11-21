Watch CBS News
At least 1 person dead after vehicle fleeing Pennsylvania State Police crashes in Chester County

Matt Cavallo
Wakisha Bailey

A deadly crash has closed down part of Gap Newport Pike in Avondale, Pennsylvania.

Chester County officials tell CBS News Philadelphia emergency crews responded to the 9100 block of Gap Newport Pike near Sheehan Road sometime after 2 a.m. Friday after a vehicle struck a tree. The vehicle was reported to be fleeing from Pennsylvania State Police.

At this time it is not known how many people have died, but we've learned at least one person was transported to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

