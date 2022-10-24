Deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Midterm elections is Monday in Pennsylvania.

"When you've registered to vote and you choose to vote by mail or choose to vote in person on Election day, it's important to be prepared, whether it's applying for a mail-in ballot now or finding out your polling places and preparing to have a plan for election day," Al Schmidt, President and CEO of Committee of Seventy, said.

Philadelphia election officials are expecting higher than normal turnout for a midterm election with two key races taking center stage. The Pennsylvania governor's office and the U.S. Senate seat, which is one of the hottest contests in the country.

If you have not yet registered to vote in Pennsylvania here's what you need to know:

you must be a U.S. citizen at least 30 days before the next election

you must be a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district for at least 30 days prior to the next election

and you must be at least 18 years old

In Philadelphia, the biggest county in the state, there are hundreds of polling places for those who have registered and want to cast their vote in person. They're centrally located and easily accessible.

"Philadelphia is a big city and it values having polling places in close proximity to where you live. So you only have to walk a few blocks or maybe a little bit further than that. But the city has 1,703 precincts to make sure there's a point place," Schmidt said.

You can complete an online voter registration and check your current status on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

The deadline to register to vote in New Jersey and Delaware has passed and time is running out if you want to register to vote in the midterm elections in Pennsylvania.

Get the latest Election day information in our Voter Guide.