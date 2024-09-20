Voter initiative, Daybreaker, aims to get people dancing to the polls in Philadelphia

This election season, it's time to put your dancing shoes on and turn up the music! A global voter registration initiative has made it their mission to get voters excited about civic engagement so that they're dancing their way to the polls.

Friday morning, the nonpartisan group Daybreaker stopped at the Cherry Street Pier in Philadelphia as part of their Purple Tour.

Cherry Street Pier is one of the 40 stops in their voter initiative to bring Democrats and Republicans together and infuse the electoral process with joy and unity during a time typically marked by divisiveness, according to the group's founder Radha Agrawal.

"This is a global community. We wake up, we dance all around the world without substances. No alcohol needed. You just kinda come into your body," Agrawal said. "You wake up with the sun and you let your self-expression move you and take you."

Agrawal said this year's event has attracted more than 1,500 people.

"This whole kinda mission for this tour is about bringing red and blue together," Agrawal said. Hence why it's called the "Purple Tour."

From yoga to a full-on dance party, with a mission to encourage people to vote, the organization has garnered more than 1 million followers and is still growing.

"This is one of those moments where we all want to be on the right side of history," Agrawal said. "We all want to make sure that every single one of us has our voices heard especially in the great state of Pennsylvania," Agrawal said.

"We also know that early voting is so important and getting people registered to vote is critical," Eli Clark-Davis, co-founder of Daybreaker, said. "And so if we could weave those two things in and make it a free event that everyone could come to and make it accessible to all, that would be a huge win."

The Purple Tour is free for all and has many more pitstops to make but will return to Philadelphia on Oct. 29.