Chester man arrested in Pittsburgh in 2023 shooting on I-95 that left Delaware County man dead

A 36-year-old Chester, Pennsylvania, man was arrested on Monday night in Pittsburgh in connection with a fatal shooting on Interstate-95 in Delaware County in 2023, U.S. Marshals said.

U.S. Marshals said the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested Daryl Beckett in Pittsburgh on Monday in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, shooting on I-95 in Upper Chichester that left Chris Gordy, a 41-year-old man from Brookhaven, dead.

Beckett was taken into custody without incident on the 1600 block of Brighton Place in Pittsburgh, where he had been hiding. U.S. Marshals said Beckett was one of the 10 most wanted fugitives in Pennsylvania.

"Thanks to the outstanding collaboration between the U.S. Marshals Service and Pennsylvania State Police, a dangerous murderer has been captured, and our community is safer tonight," Robert Clark, the supervisory deputy for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, said in a news release.

U.S. Marshals said more than 40 shots were fired from a rifle into a moving vehicle during the shooting in 2023.

Beckett is the second person charged and arrested in the deadly shooting in Upper Chichester that also injured another man.

In 2023, 36-year-old Ronald Collins, of Chester, was arrested. Collins and Beckett were both charged with murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses.