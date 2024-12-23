Pennsylvania State Police searching for suspect in I-95 double shooting; 1 in custody

Pennsylvania State Police identified and charged two people with first-degree murder in connection with a double shooting on I-95 in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, in October 2023.

State police identified the suspects as 36-year-old Ronald Collins, who was taken into custody, and 35-year-old Daryl Eugene Beckett, who authorities are still searching for.

Both suspects are from Chester, Pennsylvania, and are charged with murder, conspiracy and violations of the Uniformed Firearms Act for their alleged involvement in an early morning shooting on Oct. 7, 2023, according to state police.

Police responded to the shooting on I-95 northbound near mile marker 1.6 in Upper Chichester Township around 1:20 a.m. They found Chris Gordy dead inside a car after being shot multiple times. Investigators said a second victim, who had also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was in the car as well. State police did not identify the second passenger in their announcement Monday.

According to state police, Collins was taken into custody on Dec. 12, but Beckett should be considered armed and dangerous while he's at large.

PSP asks anyone with information on Beckett's whereabouts to call 911 or their tipline at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also contact state police online. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, a news release from PSP said.