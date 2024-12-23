Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania State Police searching for suspect in I-95 double shooting; 1 in custody

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Pennsylvania State Police identified and charged two people with first-degree murder in connection with a double shooting on I-95 in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, in October 2023.

State police identified the suspects as 36-year-old Ronald Collins, who was taken into custody, and 35-year-old Daryl Eugene Beckett, who authorities are still searching for.

Both suspects are from Chester, Pennsylvania, and are charged with murder, conspiracy and violations of the Uniformed Firearms Act for their alleged involvement in an early morning shooting on Oct. 7, 2023, according to state police.

Police responded to the shooting on I-95 northbound near mile marker 1.6 in Upper Chichester Township around 1:20 a.m. They found Chris Gordy dead inside a car after being shot multiple times. Investigators said a second victim, who had also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was in the car as well. State police did not identify the second passenger in their announcement Monday.

According to state police, Collins was taken into custody on Dec. 12, but Beckett should be considered armed and dangerous while he's at large.

PSP asks anyone with information on Beckett's whereabouts to call 911 or their tipline at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also contact state police online. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, a news release from PSP said.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.